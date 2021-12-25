Two car crashes, which occurred eight hours apart, have resulted in loss of lives and serious injuries

The first crash took place in Limpopo and caused a four-car pileup due to a driver losing control

The second crash happened in the Free State when a minibus taxi crashed into the back of a truck

POLOKWANE - Two car crashes, one in Limpopo and one in the Free State, caused 19 people to sustain serious injuries and ten people were killed.

The Limpopo crash took place on Thursday (23 December) on the R578. It was caused by one vehicle's tyre bursting, which made the driver lose control of his truck and crash into three cars, namely a Toyota Camry, an Opel Corsa, and a Nissan Hardbody.

Five people died in the four-car pileup and 12 were injured. The vehicles are being investigated for roadworthiness and mechanical faults, The Daily Sun reports.

Free State car crash

According to SABC News, the second car crash happened eight hours after the Limpopo on along the R707 between Marquad and Senekal in the Free State.

Seven people sustained critical injuries and seven others were burnt to death. The two vehicles that were involved in the crash were a truck and a minibus taxi. The taxi had crashed into the back of the truck.

Of those who passed away due to the accident, four were adults and one was a toddler. One person has been hospitalised due to injuries from the crash.

