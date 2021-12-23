The driver of a red Range Rover seen in a recent viral social media video has been identified and arrested

The businessman, who hails from Limpopo, is expected to appear in court as investigations into the incident continue

South Africans remain baffled by the incident while the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) doubles down on lawless driving

The driver of a red Range Rover, who shocked South Africans with their reckless driving, has been identified as a businessman from Limpopo according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The man, recently seen in a viral social media clip, was arrested for reckless driving and escorted to the Kameeldrift Police Station in Gauteng.

South Africans remain shocked as the decision of the driver to disobey the rules of the road will likely lead to a court hearing, according to the RTMC.

Reports by TimesLIVE point towards a strict zero-tolerance policy for unlawful driving this festive season as 2 639 drivers have been arrested so far. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed that investigations into the matter were ongoing according to reports by News24.

Social media users remain unimpressed by the driver

@Justwat27715974 said:

"Not like the Moloto road has a shortage of lethal accidents without this dumb person acting out his IQ."

@ThaboMatseba simply wrote:

"Idiot."

@Sipho2675655 added:

"This is the craziest thing I have ever seen."

