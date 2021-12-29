Pretoria Car Accident Claims 3 Year Old’s Life and Injures 11

On Tuesday a collision in Pretoria caused a three year old to die and 11 people to sustain injuries

Of the 11 people who were injured, two were serious and nine are light and they are all in hospital

A Netcare 911 Aero Medical helicopter was sent to airlift the toddler, but she died on the way to the hospital

PRETORIA - On 28 December a Volkswagen Caddy and taxi collided near the M17 intersection. This resulted in a three year old child dying and 11 sustaining injuries.

Charles Mabaso, a spokesperson for Tshwane Emergency Services, said that of the 11 people who were injured, two were serious and nine are light.

According to The Daily Sun, the 11 injured people were taken to the hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

Further details of the crash

East Coast Radio reports that the three year old needed to be rescused by rescued by a Netcare 911 Aero Medical helicopter, which was sent for her.

Garrith Jamieson, a paramedic at the scene, said that the girl died from a heart attack before reaching the hospital.

"Beside resuscitation attempts her injuries were too severe and she was declared deceased on the scene. The second child was loaded into the awaiting helicopter and transported to the hospital for the urgent treatment that he required," he said.

