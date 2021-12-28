A bakkie and a sedan had a head-on collision on the N71 outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, which killed five and injured five

The road between Phalaborwa and Tzaneen remains closed as officials work to clean up debris from the accident

The province's Transport and Community Safety MEC sent condolences to the families of the deceased

TZANEEN - Yesterday (27 December), a bakkie and a sedan had a head-on collision on the N71 outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The spokesperson for the transport and community safety department in Limpopo, Mike Maringa, said that due to this accident, the road between Phalaborwa and Tzaneen has been closed.

Maringa said that the sedan driver lost control of the vehicle due to reckless driving. The driver and three other people who were in the sedan were killed in the accident, News24 reports.

A sedan and a bakkie had a head-on collision on the R71 outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. Image: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

Consequences of the head-on collision

According to Arrive Alive, the bakkie's driver and its five passengers were seriously injured in the head-on collision. They were taken to Van Velden Hospital in Tzaneen to receive emergency medical treatment.

Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, the province's Transport and Community Safety MEC, sent condolences to the families of the deceased. Lerule-Ramakhanya urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads, particularly over the festive season.

Officials in the area are busy cleaning up the road from the accident. Therefore the road remains closed until further notice.

Reactions to the fatal accident

@happyerics remarked:

"OMG."

@CDE_Drew asked:

"Someone crosses the double line… sad. When will people learn? Let’s #ArriveAlive people."

@PeterDermauw believes:

"Over 80% of South African road users have no clue how to drive properly or know the rules of the road."

@heidi_vdh said:

"I don't know why people have to overtake the vehicle in front of them. Wait for the driver to slowly move to the left a bit and give you space to overtake safely. You'll get to your destination eventually. This was so unnecessary and now five people are dead."

@CarlosSteyn shared:

"That's very sad news."

Polokwane crashes kill 4 and injure 13

In other news about festive season head-on collisions, yesterday Briefly News reported that on 26 December there were two car accidents in Polokwane.

Both were head-on collisions. A total of 13 people sustained injuries and four people died as a result of these collisions. In one of the collisions, two vehicles drove into one another close to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Three of the four deaths resulted from this accident.

The second collision caused the driver of a vehicle to die on the N1 northbound. Apparently, reckless driving caused the accident.

Source: Briefly News