Mozambique Ambush Kills SANDF Soldier, SADC Mission Under Attack

MAPUTO - A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who was involved in a SADC mission in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique has been killed.

The defence corporate communications director, Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa, said that the soldiers who were attacked fought through it and managed to reach a spot where he could meet a rescue helicopter.

However, Mahapa said that while they waited at the meeting point, the insurgents continued their ambush, TimesLIVE reports.

An SANDF soldier was killed during an ambush on SADC forces in Mozambique. Image: ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP via Getty Images

How the soldier died and what will happen next

According to Algoa FM, Mahapa said that an SANDF soldier was shot during the ambush. He died at the scene and was transported to the tactical base.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain how much equipment was damaged and lost in the ambush, as well as what the extent of the deceased's injuries.

Various SANDF leaders have sent their condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. Mahapa said that his body will shortly be returned to South Africa.

Reactions to the death of an SANDF soldier in Mozambique

@MrTsoks said:

'"RIP to that Patriot. May his family be comforted."

@Bamthe81 shared:

"Yet another loss of South African life while on foreign soil."

@Mutaqin59168525 asked:

"What did you expect?"

@DrKoebz believes:

"The War on Terror continues even after the pullout from Afghanistan and Iraq. Africa may as well be the new theatre of this conflict."

@sinelisolindani said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Source: Briefly.co.za