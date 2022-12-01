South Africa has been fighting hard to fight the HIV/AIDS pandemic that has affected the country for decades

Although great strides have been made in decreasing the infection rate, SA is still leading in the number of new infections in the world

On World AIDS day, SA citizens took to social media to raise awareness about the epidemic that the country still needs to overcome

Newly released data from by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) indicate that in 2021, almost half of new HIV infections in the world can be traced to 10 countries.

At the top of that list is South Africa which contributed 14% of new HIV infections worldwide, followed by Mozambique, with 6.5%. There were approximately 1.5 million new infections worldwide in 2021, reported Statista.

The figures show that the epicentre of the HIV pandemic remains in Sub_Suharan Africa. One-third of the new infections came from Mozambique, South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania.

According to UNAIDS, there are roughly 8 million people living with HIV in South Africa.

Mzansi took to social media to share their comments on World AIDS day.

@Lwandle1320 said:

"The problem here is those ones who are not taking treatment."

@Roman305III wrote:

"God is my protection."

@MweliNtobeko

"South Africa has the highest number of people in the world infected with HIV. The total number of persons living with HIV in South Africa has increased by an estimated 3,68 million to 8,45 million by 2022. "

@PretoriaProudly stated:

"8 million people living with HIV in South Africa is too much and it looks like it will keep on increasing."

@ObstetricMedSA

"In South Africa, 47% of maternal deaths occur in women living with HIV! We emphasise the burden that HIV has on pregnant women and renew our commitment to reducing mother-to-child transmission!"

