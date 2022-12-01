A mother from East London who fosters 25 children and runs an NGO helping people in need, has opened up about the importance of standing against GBV

As part of the work her organisation does, the kind woman also helps abused women and children

Talking to Briefly News, the strong woman opens up about how essential it is to support the 16 Days of Activism

A lady from East London who is a safe/foster mom to 25 kids and runs a non-profit organisation (NGO) called Helping Those In Need, has opened up about how vital it is to stand against GBV.

Marion Peake is an inspiring mom who stands against GBV. Image: marionpretoriuspeake_/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Marion Peake is a cancer survivor and uses her life to give back to others.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the entrepreneur noted that her NGO donates food to those who need it, provides clothing to children and families, assists homeless people and abused women and kids, helps children’s homes, and much more.

Now, talking to Briefly News in another exclusive, Marion explains that helping women and children who have been harmed is one of the main projects her NGO is involved in:

“We currently have three women with their children in our home [whom we] rescued.

“We [help them by] finding them jobs and places to live, giving back their dignity and opportunities to start over.”

Marion, who is a top 15 finalist of the Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa Pageant, believes that more people should unite to stand against GBV during the 16 Days of Activism and beyond:

“Uniting as one voice makes the sound louder for our nation, not just during the 16 days but all year round.

“Women should unite. We are not being heard. Our justice system is failing us and turning a blind eye to a world crisis.

“Our women and children are assaulted, abused, and murdered daily.”

The inspiring woman stated that the crowning of the pageant she’s taken part in would be held on 9 December 2022.

