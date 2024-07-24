11-Year-Old Boy Kicked off Bus, Walks 8 Hours to Get Home Reacts
- Lifalethu Mbasana walked over 20km from Simon’s Town School in Cape Town’s Deep South to Khayelitsha
- He was kicked off the bus at 14:30 and was finally found and made it home at 21:50
- His mother, Siba Mbasana, was relieved that her son was found and okay, but angry at the bus driver and service provider company
KHAYELITSHA, CAPE TOWN— Normally, Lifalethu travels over 70 kilometres by bus to get home from school every day.
On 22 July, Lifalethu and his two other siblings caught the bus to school from Khayelitsha to their school in Simon's Town. Upon returning home that afternoon, the student got on the bus, but realised he had lost his ticket. Then, the bus driver told him to get off the bus. His younger siblings had their tickets, so they continued the journey on the bus alone.
Long way home
He was then left with no other option than to walk home. He began walking a lengthy 20km to Strandfontein. From there, he was able to catch a lift to Mandela Park. Fortunately, a security guard noticed the boy and came to his rescue. Later, a police officer saw the pair, intervened and took him home.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I felt scared and alone, but was determined to make it home," he said.
News24 reported that the boy added that he was still tired the next day and said his legs were wobbly and his body was sore.
"I feel angry that the driver did not want me to get onto the bus," Lifalethu said.
The boy took 8 hours to return to his home in Harare, Khayelitsha. Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed that the driver who kicked the boy off the bus has been suspended.
KwaZulu-Natal missing 5-year-old who got on incorrect Taxi
In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a primary school learner from KwaZulu-Natal went missing for a day and was found the next day. The young boy reportedly got on the wrong transport, but eventually ended up at school.
South Africans discussed the safety of young children using public transport.
“Drivers need to confirm who and how many children should be in a transport,” remarked one concerned citizen.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Timothy Oates (CA HoD) Timothy Oates is Briefly News' Current Affairs Head of Department. He joined the Legit group in 2022. Timothy holds an Honours degree in Sports Management from the Tshwane University of Technology, awarded in 2008, and has completed courses in Project and Stakeholder Management at Stellenbosch and Pretoria Universities, respectively. He has over 15 years of experience in South African government, inter-governmental relations and has worked in online and broadcast media. E-mail: timothy.oates@briefly.co.za