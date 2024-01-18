A KwaZulu-Natal primary school learner went missing for one day and was found the next

The young boy allegedly got onto the wrong transport and was found at his school

Netizens discussed how safe it was for the child to use public transport at such a young age

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues like education in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens were unhappy that a parent put her child on public transport after he went missing on his first day at school. Images: BFG Images and dragana991

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are relieved after a five-year-old who went missing on his first day of school was found the next day. The young man allegedly got on the wrong taxi but, luckily, was located at his primary school.

A young boy goes missing and is found

The young boy’s mother, Olwethu Ntshethe, revealed to TimeLIVE that Lindokuhle, her son, was sent home with other pupils at Sydenham Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal because of the severe weather. Lindokuhle got onto the wrong tax, which was going in another direction. When his mother, who waited for him, realised he was not coming back, she panicked and contacted three police stations to look for her son. He was allegedly found at his school the next day.

Netizens discuss children in public transport

Netizens on Facebook were relieved that he was found, but some questioned the mother’s decision to put her son on public transport at a young age.

Katleho James said:

“Drivers need to confirm who and how many children should be in a transport.”

Molefi Benz Morobe wrote:

“My son is 9 years old, and I don’t think he is ready to take a public taxi alone.”

Lerato Goge-Pattersson wrote:

“Schools need to do better when letting kids out for the day. How do small kids like this leave the school premises and run out the gate to a pick-up without anyone verifying who is picking it up?”

Robby Solomon Pillay remarked:

“Who lets a child take public transport at that age?”

Nlly Mahlngu was angry.

“The parents must be charged with negligence.”

Lotti Nkomo asked:

“We are thankful. But 5 years at Grade 1?”

Missing boy found in classroom three days later

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young boy who was locked in a classroom the entire weekend was found in a critical condition.

The child’s mother searched for the child frantically after the child did not come home from school. The mother reportedly asked the teacher if her child was not in the classroom, and the teacher denied it. The police and parent asked the teacher to search, and she claimed he was not. Another teacher found him.

