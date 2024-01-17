A young man appeared in court after he was caught pretending to be a United Nations official

The gent, Nhlanhla Sizani, applied for a South African Police Service escort to observe the 2021 Local Government Elections

The police did not clarify how they caught him and whether he was arrested or not

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans were stunned when a young man impersonated a UN official at the 2021 local government elections. Images: Matei Brancoveanu/500px and Cometary

Source: Getty Images

After a 21-year-old man appeared in court for impersonating a United Nations diplomat, South Africans were left reeling. Nhlanhla Sizani allegedly pulled the wool over the South African Police Service’s eyes when he pretended to be a diplomat and was given a police escort to observe elections.

Man in court for pretending to be diplomat

According to TimesLIVE, Sizani was charged with fraud, alternative forgery and uttering after being caught misrepresenting himself as a diplomat for the United Nations during the 2021 Local government elections. He is said to have submitted a fake letter which bore the United Nations logo and secured a police escort while he visited polling stations.

The United Nations denied that Sizani was their diplomat, and police started investigating the matter. He recently appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after he was summoned on 12 December last year.

Netizens left speechless

South Africans on Facebook were reeling from the arrest and were left speechless.

Boiki Oaratwa Majoro said:

“I will never leave South Africa.”

Paul Loco added:

“People are going through different types of mental problems.”

Mavuka Sibahle Malambe remarked:

“I wonder why he was doing that and if maybe other departments also funded him.”

Angela Van Der Merwe said:

“It is also fraud when you never resigned from the SAPS and struggle to confirm your position.”

Mandlenkomo KaMkhwane asked:

“What led to the investigation in the first place?”

James Gaojelwe pointed out:

“This country is a joke.”

Sifiso Nhlabatsi added:

“Legend, this one.”

Tshepo Vincent Mogorosi said:

“I’m not laughing.”

Dennis Masango exclaimed:

“I remember the sign language interpreter when Obama gave a speech at the FNB stadium.”

Woman arrested for insurance fraud

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman was arrested for insurance fraud and was suspected of killing her relatives for insurance payouts.

The woman was nabbed by Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, the same detective who cracked open the case of convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu.

South Africans were reeling and were stunned because of another case that involved family members allegedly killed by family members for insurance.

