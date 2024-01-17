Mzansi was unappreciative of the revelation that the former president, Jacob Zuma, cannot be a president again

The Independent Electoral Commission revealed that Zuma's criminal record prevents him from returning to the Union Buildings

South Africans disputed the law and questioned the IEC's logic and reasoning

Former South African president Jacob Zuma's followers were disappointed when they discovered he could not run for president during the 2024 general elections. This is because his criminal record prevents him from running as president of the country after Zuma went viral for asking a church congregation to pray for his return to the presidential seat.

According to a tweet @insightfactor shared on X, formerly Twitter, Msholozi can no longer become the South African president. This is despite him allegedly trying to campaign through the MK party to return to power. Zuma recently hinted at possibly campaigning to be president again after visiting the Shembe Church in KwaZulu-Natal.

IOL revealed that The Independent Electoral Commission confirmed that Zuma was convicted and sentenced to 15 months for defying a summons to appear before the State Capture Commission three years ago. The IEC added that Section 47(e) of the Consitution prevents someone convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment to serve in the national assembly.

The IEC pointed out that the provision disqualifies Zuma from contesting any election, whether independently or as a political party representative. View the tweet here:

Mzansi questions the IEC

South Africans commented and questioned the IEC's logic.

Lord Pedro said:

“But Zuma was once a prisoner, so he always had a criminal record. Even Mandela was a president when he came from prison.”

Sazi Mzimela wrote:

“He had a criminal record before when he served a 10-year sentence to Robben Island, but he became the country's president.”

Lekgowa asked:

“So Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene won’t taste the Union Building.”

Tofolux3 remarked:

“Nelson Mandela was a prisoner with a criminal record.”

Siphesihle Shangase clarified:

“In any case, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki cannot be presidents of SA again. Even though they both didn’t finish their 2nd terms, those terms are attributable to them. Cyril Ramaphosa only had one term.”

Zuma poses a challenge to the ANC

