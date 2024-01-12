ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji strongly condemns former President Jacob Zuma for sabotaging the ruling party in the upcoming elections

Malatji stressed that Zuma's conduct has damaged the reputation of the ANC

Many new political parties in the country formed after the ANC's implementation of the step-aside resolution, rooting out corrupt officials

The ANC is threatening to take the uMkhonto weSizwe Party to court for trademark infringement if it doesn't change its name and logo. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji strongly criticizes former President Jacob Zuma for undermining the ruling party in the upcoming elections. Zuma recently declared his support for the newly registered uMkhonto weSizwe party over the ANC.

Addressing a party event in Mpumalanga, Malatji emphasised that Zuma's actions have tarnished the ANC's reputation more than any other party president.

According to the ANCYL president, the party's renewal program has successfully identified and removed criminals who posed as politicians and struggle icons for an extended period.

He highlighted that many of the country's new political parties emerged after the implementation of the ANC's step-aside resolution, effectively eliminating corrupt officials from the party.

"We need to emphasise that the ANC dedicated almost two decades defending them as individuals."

According to EWN, he expressed scepticism about the uMkhonto weSizwe party's survival in the next five years, suggesting that its formation was solely intended to tarnish the ANC.

Mzansi firmly believes that corruption is rife

Christopher Reynolds stated:

"This is the very reason not to vote ANC."

Thande Mashiya Amahle noted:

"He is a traitor."

Enoch Tutubala mentioned:

"Full of corruption and lies."

South African Communist Party regrets supporting Jacob Zuma

According to EWN, after supporting former President Jacob Zuma's ascent to the Union Buildings, the South African Communist Party (SACP) expressed regret for endorsing his presidency.

The SACP transitioned from being an ally to becoming one of his most vocal critics, condemning the surge in corruption and the alleged attempt to manipulate the country by a parasitic network.

ANC's pejection of Zuma-backed MK Party

Previously, Briefly News reported that ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula refrained from commenting on the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party endorsed by former leader Jacob Zuma.

During a press briefing, Mbalula mentioned that the ANC needs to solve disputes within its ranks.

Source: Briefly News