ANC officials to resolve the disparities between National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. Image: David Harrison

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile has announced that party officials will convene to address the public differences between National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

The dispute arose after Mbalula reopened discussions on the ANC's handling of former President Jacob Zuma's security upgrades at his Nkandla residence and the fire pool matter.

According to SABC News, Mantashe accused Mbalula of speaking impulsively in front of cameras. Mashatile emphasised the need for internal unity, stating that public disagreements among leaders send the wrong message. Mbalula is expected to explain his public statements during the meeting with party officials.

"As leaders, it's crucial for us to come together and introspect. Working on the ground often involves emotions and various challenges. Tomorrow, we'll convene to collectively agree on refocusing our efforts."

Mzansi is unfazed by the accusations made

@willdav49462260 posted:

"And to discuss what else they have to keep hidden and what to cover up."

@AMaziba3181 mentioned:

"Putting out fire's left right and centre"

@BrendaWardle says:

"Oh, what priorities."

@vembeboy stated:

"Just vote for Umkhonto We Sizwe"

Mbalula further dims ANC's outlook

According to IOL, Former police minister and senior ANC official Nkosinathi Nhleko has condemned Mbalula, branding him as the poorest-performing secretary-general in the party's 112-year history. Nhleko, who served as the police minister during Zuma's administration and conducted an investigation into the Nkandla controversy, expressed his criticism.

Mbalula: ANC falls short of targets

In other news, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress has not reached its targets. The Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, remarked that the party has not achieved everything it set for itself. He revealed that there is still a long road ahead of us.

He did not speak to what the targets were but remarked that the ruling party and the country defeated a 300-year-old system of slavery and apartheid to rule, and the party, once coming into power, gave them access to the levers of state power.

