Gwede Mantashe asserts no need to expel or discipline Jacob Zuma, as he has voluntarily distanced himself from the ANC

Zuma's choice to support the new MK Party in the upcoming elections has stirred diverse opinions within the ANC

Mantashe stressed leaders must choose words carefully to avoid controversy

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe states there's no need to expel or discipline ex-President Jacob Zuma, as he has distanced himself from the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma's decision to join and campaign for the new MK Party in the upcoming elections has sparked varied opinions within the ANC. While some view it as a blessing, Mantashe compares Zuma's MK Party to a rebel movement.

Although some ANC members have accepted Zuma's departure, others are still grappling with their former leader's decision after over 60 years with the party.

According to SABC News the remarks made by the party's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, about the ANC protecting Zuma during the investigation into his Nkandla home, Mantashe characterised it as a reckless statement by his successor. He expressed the need for internal discussion on Mbalula's comments, stating that the media might have carried away the Secretary-General.

Mantashe emphasised the importance of leaders choosing their words carefully to avoid causing controversy. He added that Mbalula, being relatively new in his role, would learn from this experience.

Mzansi believes that this is solely based on votes

Justice Senatle says:

"The ANC is caught between a rock and a hard place."

Godan Dak noted:

"Zuma's life is just like a movie."

Kinder Surprise mentioned:

"This guy understands politics very well than all his comrades."

Mzoxolo April expressed:

"ANC is finished they only survive through lies."

Mbalula's remarks: A momentary lapse

According to YFM, ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe suggests that Fikile Mbalula spoke impulsively under media influence, disclosing information he shouldn't have. Over the weekend in Mbombela, ahead of the ANC's January 8 celebration, the party's secretary-general, Mbalula, surprised supporters by stating that the ANC shielded former President Jacob Zuma in the Nkandla upgrade scandal.

Makhura's vision: ANC aims for majority in 2024 elections

Previously, Briefly News reported that Former Gauteng Premier David Makhura, part of ANC's national task team on coalitions, articulates the party's ambitious 2024 election goal, emphasising the commitment to gaining the trust of South African voters.

