Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the political organisation welcomes the support of the EFF and ActionSA

In a media briefing, Steenhuisen stated that although the DA won control in two Gauteng metros, the party has no obligation to the EFF or ActionSA

South Africans are of the opinion the DA should work with other parties and make sure services are delivered in the metros

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, has responded to the political organisation's surprise takeover of the City of Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni.

Speaking in a media briefing on Tuesday, 23 November, Steenhusien acknowledged that the DA managed to win those important mayoral seats because of the support granted by ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

John Steenhuisen maintains that the DA will stick to its principles despite getting support from the EFF and ActionSA. Images: Lulama Zenzile, Luba Lesolle & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The DA's win in the two Gauteng metros saw Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell becoming the mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively, reports TimesLIVE.

Steenhusien explained that the support the EFF and ActionSA was given to the DA without a coalition agreement, meaning that the DA is not obligated to the parties in any way. He did, however, welcome the support of the two parties, stating that it will not be a regrettable decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Steenhusien made it clear that the DA would fulfil its pre-election promises and will not compromise the party's principles to please the EFF and ActionSA. He added that the DA was prepared to lose the power it recently acquired if it found itself being forced to agree to principles that are not aligned with the DA.

The EFF and ActionSA are expected to back the DA in mayoral elections in the City of Tshwane as well in an effort to keep the African National Congress from governing Gauteng's three metros, according to DispatchLIVE.

South Africans react to the DA's press conference

Social media users stated that the DA had an opportunity to work with other minority parties but chose not to, highlighting that it was a bit too late to have coalition talks.

Here's what they had to say:

@DaveFairZA said:

"Have you no humility or basic EQ? Significant concessions have been made by minority parties - now it's your turn to say "We are grateful for this vote of confidence in our ability to turn around SA's cities"

@ThinkFoYourself said:

"Isn't it a bit late for coalition talks?"

@Antonio87092873 said:

"Learn to compromise and work with all parties to pass budgets. @Our_DA Lost badly in Gauteng. Save those principles for 2024 when you win 50%+1 #southafrica"

@BuppieStyle said:

"John Steenhuisen must go and learn how cooperation works or sit down quietly and watch how it’s done."

@my_azania said:

"Of course, DA won't want to be blamed for their incompetence in Governing these multi-party cities, so again we will be subjected to more politicking as they did over the weekend. Do two simple tasks and everything will be fine: Clean our cities and DON'T cut grass in Sandton."

No coalition as EFF and ActionSA vote DA’s Mpho Phalatse in as 1st woman mayor of Johannesburg

Briefly News previously reported that the City of Johannesburg has voted for its mayor and Mpho Phalatse from the DA has triumphed as the city's first woman in the position.

Herman Mashaba, the president of ActionSA, said that Phalatse owes her win to his party and the EFF. Mashaba vowed that Tshwane's mayoral election will see a DA win too.

According to TimesLIVE, ActionSA and the EFF have been in discussions about who to vote in as mayor and they agreed to support the DA's candidate. Their main motivation was to get the ANC out of the metro.

Source: Briefly.co.za