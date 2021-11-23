Mpho Phalatse, the DA's candidate, has been voted the first female mayor of the City of Johannesburg

Despite the DA rejecting a coalition with the EFF and being unsupportive of ActionSA's Herman Mashaba for mayor, the two parties backed Phalatse

The DA, EFF and ActionSA prioritised getting rid of the ANC in major metros over their issues with each other

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has voted for its mayor and Mpho Phalatse from the DA has triumphed as the city's first woman in the position.

Herman Mashaba, the president of ActionSA, said that Phalatse owes her win to his party and the EFF. Mashaba vowed that Tshwane's mayoral election will see a DA win too.

According to Times Live, ActionSA and the EFF have been in discussions about who to vote in as mayor and they agreed to support the DA's candidate. Their main motivation was to get the ANC out of the metro.

ActionSA and the EFF have voted in Johannesburg's first female mayor. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Twitter/ @LukhanyoV and Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

No coalition decision is made to exclude the ANC

Phalatse's win is unique in that she won despite no coalition government to support her and parties which the DA have recently rejected voting for her because their goal of getting rid of the ANC in major metros was more important than petty grievances with the DA.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mashaba did not follow through with his previous statements about standing for election. When asked about this, he said that he prioritised the party's needs and voting out the ANC over the metro's leadership structure, News24 reports.

Vasco da Gama, the DA's speaker candidate, won with 147 votes against Eunice Mgcina from the ANC, who received 118 votes.

Reactions to a new DA mayor in Johannesburg

@Shower3456 believes:

"As long as Mashaba is not the Mayor of Johannesburg, all goes well!!!"

@mareejsl said:

"And thanks to people who actually put DA in the position to be assisted by other parties."

@Fred94405781 shared:

"Congrats to Mpho, first woman mayor, do your thing and please deliver services to all Jozi people, and don't let Aunty Helen boss you around."

@c_skaap asked:

"So the DA winning the second highest number of votes and standing for what they promised voters had nothing to do with the result?"

Helen Zille unsupportive of Herman Mashaba as Mayor of Joburg

Yesterday, Briefly News reported that Helen Zille, the federal chairperson for the Democratic Alliance (DA), has stated that the party does not support ActionSA president Herman Mashaba's nomination for Mayor of Johannesburg.

270 Councillors were sworn in at the City of Johannesburg's first meeting following municipal elections.

John Steenhuisen has been criticised by ActionSA, the ACDP, Freedom Front Plus, and UDM in a signed statement for not displaying integrity and honesty during the DA's coalition discussion.

Source: Briefly.co.za