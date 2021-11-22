Dramatic scenes engulfed the eThekwini council on Monday after the IFP abstained from the vote

The IFP previously stated it would cooperate with the ANC in the province's hung municipalities

However, its latest decision means the ANC’s hopes of electing a mayor in eThekwini have suffered a huge blow

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

eTHEKWINI - In another glaring about-turn by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the party abstained on a vote to confirm the ANC’s nominee for council speaker in eThekwini on Monday.

The move comes after the IFP last week confirmed that it would cooperate with the ANC in the province's hung municipalities, following another previous decision where it stated that its stance is to have no dealings with the ruling party.

IFP Tramples on Coalition Deal With ANC in eThekwini, SA Encouraged: 'Good Decision'. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

However, it seems the IFP has now made up its mind as its decision to abstain from the vote effectively cost the governing ANC mayoral candidacy in eThekwini.

The ANC’s hopes of electing a mayor in eThekwini have been thrown into uncertainty after the IFP withdrew its support.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

News24 reported that Thabani Nyawose was elected council speaker with 103 votes, edging the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Thabani Mthethwa and Philani Mavundla of Abantu Batho Congress.

Attempts to sway the vote

But the meeting was momentarily cast into disarray when IFP councillors clamoured for their abstention to be noted on record following the election of Nyawose.

The South African reported that after proceedings eventually ground to a halt for the day, it was resolved that it will reconvene later in the week.

Briefly News understands that sources on the ground claimed the IFP had implored other parties to, instead, show support for DA leader, Nicole Graham for the mayoral seat.

Online political observers react to drama

There were plenty of reactions to the drama on social media, which Briefly News takes a deep dive into below.

@Luthuli Luthuli wrote:

"It's no shock to me. How can national leaders negotiate power for regions without considering different dynamics? All of them have never been councillors."

@Nkosinathi Steven Makasi said:

"That was the decision of IFP in the 1st place but Gaja Buthelezi sold out when he met Ramaphosa behind the closed doors."

@Hlax Hlalele Mahlaela added:

"IFP is causing all this political confusion. They should make up their mind man, communities are waiting for services."

ANC coalition talks with other parties finalised

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that coalition engagements between the ANC and the political parties it plans to ally reached finality on Thursday.

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) likely convened at the weekend where it was expected to release a complete list of the parties with which it will lead.

Against the backdrop of the highly-contested ballots across the country, the future of many hung municipalities relied on the outcome of the discussions between parties.

In an earlier statement, the ruling party confirmed, following talks with the parties it plans to enter into a working partnership with, that a majority of hung municipalities can now move forward with forming councils.

Source: Briefly.co.za