The Democratic Alliance (DA) has declared that it does not support Herman Mashaba's nomination for mayor of the City of Johannesburg

ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front Plus and United Democratic Movement (UDM) have criticised the DA's statement

The opposition parties are determined to keep the ANC out of municipalities by not including them in coalitions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Zille, the federal chairperson for the Democratic Alliance (DA), has stated that the party does not support ActionSA president Herman Mashaba's nomination for mayor of Johannesburg.

270 Councillors were sworn in at the City of Johannesburg's first meeting following municipal elections. The speaker and executive mayor still have to be elected.

According to Radio 702FM, the DA held further coalition talks this past weekend to ascertain how city leadership will be structured.

The DA has declined coalitions with ActionSA. Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The DA's coalition talks so far

John Steenhuisen has been criticised by ActionSA, the ACDP, Freedom Front Plus, and UDM in a signed statement for not displaying integrity and honesty during the DA's coalition discussions, IOL reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Steenhuisen made the announcement regarding the DA's rejection of Mashaba's nomination for mayor of Johannesburg on social media without running it past his party first. The opposition parties are concerned that Steenhuisen's post could put the DA's coalition talks at risk.

In the statement, which coalition partner Cope did not sign, the opposition parties stressed the importance of not including the ANC in coalitions, so that the ruling party can not monopolise municipalities.

Reactions to DA's statement

@Josias_maabane said:

"Action SA supporters please check on your leader Mashaba, the poor man is having a meltdown after realizing that he's not getting Joburg Mayor position. His madam Helen Zille and bass John Steenhuisen dribbled him big time."

@MrHandsome_ZA believes:

"Helen Zille is running the DA like Malema is running the EFF. Now they've lost Tshwane to the ANC because of arrogance. Same as Mangosuthu Buthelezi, he sold KZN people's votes to the ANC."

@yakballs shared:

"Shem… deflection."

@PexeyTee said:

"I can wait for 2024 to vote for ActionSA."

DA scuttles deal with ActionSA

Previously Briefly News reported that Herman Mashaba's plans for becoming mayor of Johannesburg have received a major blow after the Democratic Alliance rejected the deal.

The deal would have seen Mashaba become mayor of Johannesburg and in return, the DA would remain in control of Tshwane. However, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the deal was not possible because it meant that the EFF's support would be required.

He said that the coalition did not have enough support and would require the EFF's help, which is something the DA rejected.

Source: Briefly.co.za