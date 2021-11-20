The Democratic Alliance has rejected a deal that would have allowed Herman Mashaba to become mayor of Johannesbrug

The DA was not prepared to enter into a deal that would require the support of the EFF

The original deal would have traded the DA's support for Mashaba as mayor of Johannesburh for the assurance that the DA would retain Tshwane

JOHANNESBURG - Herman Mashaba's plans for becoming mayor of Johannesburg have received a major blow after the Democratic Alliance rejected the deal.

The deal would have seen Mashaba become mayor of Johannesburg and in return, the DA would remain in control of Tshwane.

However, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the deal was not possible because it meant that the EFF's support would be required.

He said that the coalition did not have enough support and would require the EFF's help which is something the DA rejected.

Earlier, it had seemed almost inevitable that Mashaba would return as mayor, the situation is still very fluid.

