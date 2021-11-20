Herman Mashaba Is One Step Closer to Becoming Mayor of Johannesburg

HermanMashaba might be moving back into his mayoral office in Johannesburg soon

Coalition talks have had a major breakthrough after most partners agreed to endorse Mashaba as the new mayor

The DA has agreed to review its position on Mashaba in return for assurances that its mayor would remain in control of Tshwane

JOHANNESBURG- ActionSA's political goals have received a major boost after a positive round of negotiations succeeded in securing endorsements from most of the potential coalition partners.

This means Herman Mashaba could be back as the mayor of Johannesburg in the near future.

However, the final hurdle that lies in front of Mashaba's mayoral plans is the DA. The Democratic Alliance has said that it might reconsider its position on Mashaba according to Sowetan LIVE.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ACDP, UDM and Cope are reportedly ready to endorse Mashaba as mayor.

The parties have agreed to support the DA in its efforts to keep the current mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, in his position.

EWN has also reported that the coalition would also seek to exclude the ANC from the partnership.

