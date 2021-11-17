Economic Freedom Fighters CIC Julius Malema is strong on his belief that Die Stem needs to be removed from Nkosi Sikelel'iAfrika

The Red Berets head stated that the issue was not with the Afrikaans language but rather with the history that that specific portion of the anthem holds

Malema even suggested that a new Afrikaans melody be written to replace the apartheid national anthem

Malema reiterated that it was not about removing Afrikaans from the national anthem as he suggested that people can come in to compose a "nice, new Afrikaans melody" to replace Die Stem.

Malema was speaking at an independent press conference where he was providing an update on his party's coalition talks.

EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his party's decision to push for the removal of 'Die Stem' from the current national anthem. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, their push for the removal of Die Stem may not become a reality as the EFF and ANC's coalition talks have collapsed and the party stands strongly by the fact that there won't be any resumption.

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that while speaking about coalitions, Malema explicitly stated that the Red Berets will be selective in terms of partnering with other parties that don't meet their mandate, although room for some compromise can be made.

Briefly News took to Twitter where 'Die Stem' is trending to see what Mzansi is saying:

@UnmovedLee said:

"'Die Stem' is hate speech. Just because something is lawful doesn't mean it is right. Apartheid was also lawful. And Die Stem is a product of apartheid."

@niehaus_carl shared:

"There does not need to be any Afrikaans song. I will happily settle for just Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. I anyhow never sing Die Stem part of the anthem."

@ntobengnkadimen wrote:

"Remove Die Stem from the South African national anthem."

@TopThestreets tweeted:

"Imagine protesting for "Die stem"!? #VoetsekEFF."

@NalaThokozane shared:

"I disagree with Julius Malema on Die Stem. There is nothing wrong with the National Anthem as is. At this rate, we’ll demolish the Union Building and Parliament because that is where Apartheid leadership sat and set laws of the past. I disagree."

@SauerJacques added:

"Jealous Malema will be removed from society looooong before Die Stem."

