ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has said that a coalition with the EFF was unlikely

The party senate met and decided that the EFF was too similar to the ANC and a coalition would jeopardise service delivery

He ruled out a coalition with the ANC after his fledgling party secured 9% of the votes in their first election

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG -Herman Mashaba has closed the door on a partnership with the EFF as a potential coalition partner after the results of the local government elections.

Talks between the two groups faltered on Friday night. Mahsaba confirmed that the ActionSA senate decided that a partnership with the EFF would violate their commitment to service delivery.

Herman Mashaba says that the EFF is too much like the ANC. Photo credit: @Action4SA, @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

ActionSA said that the EFF is too similar to the ANC.

Earlier, ActionSA had prefered the EFF over the DA and this is due to Mashaba's personal experiences with the DA according to IOL.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He revealed that the EFF has never complained about him firing a corrupt member while the DA forced him to resign after he fired an allegedly corrupt official according to News24.

ActionSA managed to secure 9% of the votes in Gauteng on its first outing as a political party during an election.

Mashaba did make one thing crystal clear, a coalition with the ANC was out of the question.

Who is the President?: Online user implies Mashaba is not the leader of ActionSA

Earlier, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba took to social media to clarify why he chose to pursue a political career.

One Twitter user who goes by the handle @Orion4Molotsi made the claim that Mashaba was merely the face of his political organisation and that there was a real president of ActionSA.

The user also questioned who the funders of ActionSA are and stated that he has a timing trusting the political organisation for those reasons.

Mashaba who is also the founder of hair company 'Black Like Me', clapped back at the user and said that he would not use his own money to start a political organisation just to be the face of it.

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba hits back at Zimbabwean journalist

Briefly News previously reported that Herman Mashaba, former Johannesburg mayor and currently the president of ActionSA, has replied to claims of unstable party leadership.

A popular Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, posted an image of the party's leadership online. His caption asked, "who's in charge?"

Mashaba took offence to this post, and, according to Times Live, retorted that Chin’ono should rather focus on issues facing his home country and ActionSA's president urged the journalist not to contribute to the spread of "racialised misinformation."

Source: Briefly.co.za