Herman Mashaba has taken to popular social media platform Twitter to explain why he chose politics

This comes after the ActionSA leader was accused of not being the real president of his political organisation

Mashaba's clap back garnered a lot of reactions from South Africans who had a lot of questions for him

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba took to social media to clarify why he chose to pursue a political career.

One Twitter user who goes by the handle @Orion4Molotsi made the claim that Mashaba was merely the face of his political organisation and that there was a real president of ActionSA.

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader clapped back after a Twitter user accused him of not being the president of his party. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The user also questioned who the funders of ActionSA are and stated that he has a timing trusting the political organisation for those reasons.

Mashaba who is also the founder of hair company 'Black Like Me', clapped back at the user and said that he would not use his own money to start a political organisation just to be the face of it.

Mashaba went on to say that if he wanted he could have been by the beach but could not do that because he could leave South Africa "to hyenas".

The post:

In a follow-up tweet, Mashaba explained that he had no intentions of stepping into politics, however, he could not set back and watch the African National congress destroy Mzansi.

South Africans react to Mashaba's clap back

Heading to the comment section, fellow South Africans had a few remarks and questions for Mashaba. Here's what they had to say:

@NativeOfMzantsi said:

"Mr Mashaba, I think the corruption we see in the ANC is a societal problem in SA, the people of SA have, in general terms, become corrupt like the govt. So how will you protect your party & SA from such people bcos I'm sure there are some in yo party, they're all over SA society."

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa said:

"You are Regional party which Country?Makhosi and Vytjie will contest you very soon."

@Paullet27334192 said:

"Sadly Ego is still playing tricks to individual politicians who still think they are better than the other, just have to see but what I know for sure in time everything at one point comes to light. I'm not impressed by talking anymore. Only time will tell."

@JimmyRamokgopa said:

"They're really special. They're busy losing their minds because you let someone else sit closer to the microphones and speak."

