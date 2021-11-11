Lalela Mswane, the new Miss South Africa has received multiple calls not to attend the Miss Universe competition held in Isreal

The most recent calls come from the Economic Freedom Fighters who state that Mswane should stand with those that are oppressed

The Red Berets have made it clear that a South African citizen cannot negotiate a boycott of Israel at all

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Newly-crowned Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane has found herself in the middle of a hot political debate following her decision to participate in the Miss Universe pageant set to be held in Israel.

A number of organisations and public figures have called for Mswane to not represent South Africa at the pageant because of the ongoing conflict in the country which is affecting the Palestinians.

“Stand With the Oppressed”: EFF Calls for Miss SA Lalela Mswane to Boycott Miss Universe Pageant in Israel

Source: Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters is the latest organisation that has been calling for a boycott of the pageant stating that Mswane should "stand with the oppressed".

Vuyani Pambo, the political organisation's spokesperson says the crowing of a Miss Universe cannot be done in Israel because of what it stands for, reports JacarandaFM. Pambo stated that before Israel can host a beauty pageant it would need to restore the beauty of Palestine.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Taking to social media, the EFF issued an official statement stating that boycotting Israel should not be negotiable for South Africans, especially since South Africa comes from a history of oppression.

The party has called on Mswane and the Miss South Africa organisation to reject and refuse to attend the beauty pageant in Israel.

South Africans react to the EFF's statement:

Briefly News put together some of the comments from the EFF's statement to Miss SA. Here's what people had to say:

@DjinniZax said:

"Get over it already. why would you dent miss SA her chance to get the miss universe crown, over your disagreement with Israel?"

@MnikiAthenkosi said:

"I also support the call to boycott the event. I must admit, she must be in a very tight position, considering that our artists don't think twice when it comes to securing the bag in the same Apartheid Israel! Kunzima!"

@tuse11 said:

"Africans are always forced to support people who don't support them or people who look down on them."

@Mzala_Mzania said:

"Somblief,we are for the oppressed,not for the oppressors. She must do the right thing."

Peeps react to claims Miss SA is being bullied to boycott Israel's Miss Universe

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have reacted to Miss SA Organisation's response to calls to boycott the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, will compete in the pageant despite Mzansi peeps being against the idea.

The statement from the organisation's CEO Stephanie Weil stated that those who don't want Lalela to participate in the pageant were "bullying" her. TshisaLIVE reports that Weil went on to say that they are not a political organisation which is why Lalela is going to Israel.

Source: Briefly.co.za