ActionSA Keeps Coalition Options Open, Herman Mashaba Not Naming Names

ActionSA says that its coalition discussions have reached an advanced stage, as they continue to talk with various parties

The party is intent on not aligning itself with the African National Congress (ANC), despite a meeting between Herman Mashaba and a member of the big six last week

South Africans are pleased that ActionSA is not aligning with the ANC and are expecting a coalition between the party and the EFF

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties are currently in a two week period where they can hold talks with one another concerning the formation of coalitions in hung councils.

ActionSA has been talking with various political parties in the past week and reports that its coalition discussions have reached an advanced stage.

According to SABC News, the party is intent on not forming coalitions with the ANC. John Moodey, the chairperson of ActionSA for Gauteng, says that they are going to meet with the IFP to discuss the way forward.

ActionSA had advanced in its coalition talks but refuses to align with the ANC. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA coalition talks

Herman Mashaba allegedly talked to a high ranking ANC member last week, but he refuses to divulge the person's identity. Their topic of discussion was a possible coalition in Gauteng. When asked about the meeting, Mashaba had the following to say:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It was the first time they approached me, yesterday (Tuesday), I was hardly half an hour here and that time every media house wanted to speak to me and I said please just give me a chance – I think you’re asking me something totally impossible. I said wait for my call and I can tell you that call will not come in three hundred years."

Besides ActionSA, the IFP has also refused to form coalitions with the ANC. Its Head of Policy, Jeff Radebe, is in talks with possible coalition partners, EWN reports.

South Africa reacts to ActionSA coalition developments

@Captain46563658 said:

"I don't doubt Action Sa to take on City of joburg under Mashaba I Salute he listen to our people."

@ZAMANI08394294 shared:

"But they were saying they are not gonna go to bed with EFF mos."

@King22Mabusa believes:

"Welcome to the world of pragmatism not the world idealism and hype of the heat of the moment of campaign ...the world unmet expectations is hitting hard now ."

@wesselsptelkoms said:

"You talking to the EFF what a pitty I voted for you very disapointing."

Ramaphosa stresses ANC will not beg, borrow or steal for coalitions

Yesterday Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa cut an adamant figure when he declared that the African National Congress (ANC) will not go out of its way to enter into a coalition government.

Ramaphosa was addressing a group gathered at an event in Soweto on Monday, according to a SABC News report, which noted that the president thanked volunteers and others who voted for the party at the recent local government elections on 1 November.

Glaringly for the ruling party, for the first time in South Africa's democratic history, its share of the vote fell below 50 percent, with political parties now scrambling to form coalitions in hung councils.

Source: Briefly.co.za