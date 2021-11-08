Panyaza Lesufi, the MEC for Education and Youth Development in Gauteng, recently shared heart-wrenching pics showing a school that was badly burglarised

The photos show a broken ceiling, a lock from a door that's been completely removed and a classroom door hammered down to gain entry by criminals

The post is gaining widespread attention on social media and many South Africans say that the thugs are learning from the ruling party

The MEC for Education and Youth Development in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, shared a shocking and heartbreaking post on Twitter showing photos of a terrible burglary at Caiphus Nyoka School in the Etwatwa township.

Lesufi retweeted a post by local journalist, Yusuf Abramjee, and people from around the country are sharing their thoughts on the dire situation.

Minister Lesufi says he is heartbroken over the burglary of a township school in Gauteng. Image:@Lesufi/Twitter

The minister captioned the post:

"Stealing the future of your own children. So senseless."

Attached to the retweeted post are three photos showing the deplorable condition of the school after the robbery. In one of the pics, it looks like the criminals took a hammer to a classroom door and broke it in order to gain entry.

According to the original poster, Yusuf Abramjee, he said that smartboards from the school were stolen.

Heading to the comment section shows that many South Africans blame the ANC's bad leadership for the theft and vandalism. Others express heartbreak over the school's horrific damage by the thugs.

Check out the polarising comments:

@MXSHXBELX:

"Just like stealing those millions of rands through PPE & decontamination tenders right?"

@RamathabatheB:

"That's what people will do thinking they are punishing the government, unfortunately it's their own who will suffer the consequences."

@gabatsoane:

"This is really heartbreaking, we have to be ruthless and insensitive when it comes to the vandalism of schools. We have been talking for far too long to a point where these thugs are comfortable with their malicious actions because we are too lenient. ENOUGH NOW."

@RoseNkosi12:

"Eish... it hurts the very core of some of the struggles many fought and died for (equal education for every child). This is a crisis that has been going on for a while now. Devastating and heartless. Probably requires dedicated 'intelligence' from all spheres."

@Isonka_eluhlaza:

"Isn't that what the cANCer had done to the country? Wise words MEC."

@Xivuri_Snr:

"The ANC is doing the same thing with the future of our children. And they take their children overseas."

@kaekapakae31:

"This is heartbreaking. Stealing has become a filthy habit. The future of our children is in jeopardy."

@MaqubaStephen:

"Unfortunately this is no different from what the ANC politicians are doing to the resources of this country, it's a monkey see monkey do type of situation."

