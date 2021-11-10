Peeps React to Claims Miss SA Is Being Bullied to Boycott Israel's Miss Universe

Mzansi peeps have reacted to claims by the Miss SA Organisation that Lalela Mswane is being bullied by people who want her to boycott the Miss Universe pageant taking place in Israel

The organisation reportedly said in a statement that they are not a political organisation hence Lalela is going to Israel to take part in the pageant

Mzansi social media users took to social media to blast the organisation after it issued the statement reacting to calls to boycott the competition

South Africans have reacted to Miss SA Organisation's response to calls to boycott the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel. In a statement, the organisation confirmed that Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, will compete in the pageant despite Mzansi peeps being against the idea.

The Miss SA Organisation claims Lalela Mswane is being bullied to boycott Miss Universe 2021 in Israel.

Source: Instagram

The statement from the organisation's CEO Stephanie Weil stated that those who don't want Lalela to participate in the pageant were "bullying" her. TshisaLIVE reports that Weil went on to say that they are not a political organisation which is why Lalela is going to Israel.

"The Miss Universe pageant is not a politically inspired event," added Weil.

Peeps took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the statement. Check out some of their opinions below:

@MphoMoalamedi said:

"The Miss SA organisation insists that Lalela will compete in Israel and everyone who is against that decision is basically 'unkind and short-sighted'."

@Noxxcee commented:

"Nelson Mandela took international solidarity so seriously. There is no ways you can use him in any example defending a view to ignore a boycott. Are you mad? If Mandela was alive, Miss SA participating in a pageant held in Israel would not be a debate. She would not go!"

@NthabiWabi wrote:

"LOL! The Miss SA organisation is talking about sending a Black SA woman to Israel for a beauty competition because she won't be bullied when the exact issue over there is *checks notes* bullying people through occupations and violence. Cool."

@Mfumo_B added:

"Miss SA must equally cut off the Q&A section at all levels of the competition and must never require contestants to advocate for a cause, angithi they are not a political organisation?"

