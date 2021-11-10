AKA Reportedly Lands in Hot Water for Shading Trending Women Musos

AKA reportedly landed in hot water a few days ago for throwing shade at female DJs who are trending high on social media

Women DJs such as Uncle Waffles and Thuli P, who is an actress, have been dominating headlines since Amapiano became popular in Mzansi

The Fela In Versace hitmaker said that not so long ago every women in the country wanted to be a rapper when hip-hop was still dominating airplay

AKA reportedly landed in hot water recently after he shared his views on the trending female DJs. The star shaded the DJs who are hogging headlines with their trending dance moves and videos.

AKA has shared his thoughts on trending women musicians.

Source: Instagram

The rapper apparently rubbed some social media users up the wrong way with his opinion on the popping DJs. The Fela In Versace hitmaker said every woman wanted to be a rapper when hip-hop was still on high rotation on radio.

AKA was seemingly shading DJs such as Uncle Waffles and DJ Thuli P, who have been trending since Amapiano became popular. He took to his Instagram stories and said:

"Not so long ago, every second hun was a rapper. Now everyone's a DJ."

AKA said young women wanted to become rappers not so long ago.

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, AKA's views did not sit well with some social media users. They took to his comment section and slammed him.

Mzansi seemingly over Uncle Waffles

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over her dance moves when she's behind the DJ booth.

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same moves. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips.

They were reacting to another video of the star which was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many shared that her style is now "boring". @TenkhabaD commented:

"Does she play other songs or...? Because all the videos I see of her it's always Adiwele...she needs to come up with something, fast!"

