Security footage of a robbery at a shopping centre in Cape Town sparked conversations on social media

The video showed a man being robbed of his black duffel bag and firearm at the parking lot of Kenilworth Centre

The robbers reportedly made off with R480,000, which piqued netizens' curiosity on why the victim was carrying so much money

A man was robbed of almost half a million rand at the Kenilworth Centre in Cape Town. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

CCTV footage of a man being robbed of nearly half a million rand at the Kenilworth Centre in Cape Town has sent tongues wagging on social media.

Man robbed at gunpoint

The clip, shared by on X, showed a man carrying a backpack and his companion walking towards the centre’s entrance being accosted by two gun-wielding men who grabbed the bag and ran off camera:

A report by Cape Town ETC said the culprits made off with R486,000 in cash as well as the victim’s gun.

According to IOL, the SAPS said shots were not fired during the attack and added that the Claremont police launched a probe into the armed robbery.

South Africans surprised by bag's content

Netizens were more interested in knowing why the victim was carrying a large sum of money.

@Morganical00 questioned:

“Why not deposit money with your banking app, these guys are useless.”

@eliotchauke1 asked:

“Where was he going with that money.”

@XUFFLER added:

“It’s illegal to have such a large amount of cash tho”

@tinyikobaloyi wondered:

“Why carry such a lot of hard cash?”

@Alulu25 speculated:

“This was an inside job.”

Suspect caught on camera robbing jewellery store

Briefly News previously reported that the SAPS were tracking down 11 suspects who robbed a jewellery store at Cresta Mall in Johannesburg.

Footage of the robbery was released to the public, and police called on anyone with information to come forward.

The suspects reportedly left with jewellery of undisclosed value.

