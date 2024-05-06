Musa Keys nearly stole the show at the Bridgerton season three premiere with his all-white ensemble

The singer was booked to perform at the prestigious event and had the crowd shaking

But the only thing shaking on social media was netizens' heads when they gave Musa's look a big thumbs down

Musa Keys' outfit at the ‘Bridgerton’ season three premiere had social media buzzing. Images: musakeys

Source: Instagram

Musa Keys was among the Mzansi celebs who dressed to the nines for the recent Bridgerton ball. In an all-white outfit, the Grammy-nominated singer had netizens buzzing over his extravagant look, but none had anything good to say.

Musa Keys performs at Bridgerton affair

Our fave, Musa Keys, was out at the Bridgerton season three premiere and had the venue shaking with his electrifying performance.

The premiere of the series' third season hosted a slew of stars from all around the continent who dressed to kill in their Sunday best, and Musa was no exception.

Known to always serve looks, the Selema (Po Po) hitmaker stunned in an all-white outfit complete with a frilly jacket, white gloves, and classic black and white tuxedo shoes to fit his Michael Jackson-inspired look.

Also sporting a braided hairstyle, Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared a photo from the singer's performance and had social media talking:

Mzansi weighs in on Musa Keys' outfit

Eish, netizens were not feeling Musa Keys' look and gave it a huge thumbs down:

LMphaho joked:

"Lol. Musa Keys is slowly turning into Papa Penny Aheee!"

Kgapa_II asked:

"Is he supposed to be a princess?"

General_Sport7 said:

"Looking fluffy."

teemuvengwa1 wrote:

"He doesn't know the show, this one."

se_thusi felt disappointed:

"This is so disappointing."

ZiuQSouL posted:

"This one lives in his own wild world."

KarenMScotts asked:

"What did we do to deserve these non-fashionable people?"

Mzansi celebs dragged over Bridgerton premiere looks

Source: Briefly News