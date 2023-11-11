Fast-rising musician Tyla continues to make history after blowing up on TikTok with her song Water

South Africa will be well represented for Grammys in 2024 with nominees Tyla and Musa Keys

Many South Africans are delighted by the news of how the South African musicians will represent the country globally

Tyla had a rapid rise to fame. The young musician's song Water went viral and she is getting her flowers from the Grammys in 2024.

Tyla and Musa Keys are Grammy nominated and have become two of the youngest nominated in Mzansi's history. Image: Instagram/@musa.keys/ Getty Images/MEGA

Musa Keys is also another young musician who got a nod from Grammy award-winning Black Coffee. The Heat Overload hitmaker also joins Tyla in representing South Africa at the Grammys.

Tyla and Musa Keys make history

The nominations for the Grammys 2024 were announced. Tyla was nominated for her viral hit song Water. Musa is getting recognition for his feature with Davido in the song Unavailable.

Tyla, only aged 21, and Musa Keys, at 23, have made history as the youngest nominated in South Africa. Briefly News reported on South African musicians who won Grammys, and all were well past their 20s.

See a post by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela:

SA applauds Tyla and Musa Keys

Many people expressed pride in Tyla and Musa Keys' achievements. Online users reached the two luck in winning.

@Someleze_ said:

"Ama2000 representing South Africa to the world."

ThuliSaul_ wrote:

"It's beautiful to be South African."

@collen_sambo2 added:

"Vatsonga are carrying the nation. Congratulations Musa Keys."

@Ihhashi_Turkei applauded:

"Congratulations to both of them."

@ThatoNtshingil2 wrote:

"Shine, SA , shine."

Tyla soars in the USA

Mzansi has been chuffed to see Tyla getting famous in America. Tyla has broken other records, including being the number-one streamed artist on Spotify in Mzansi.

