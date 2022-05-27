Amapiano artist Musa Keys has been taking the amapiano scene by storm, and DJ Black coffee has been the latest to notice the young talent

Musa Keys' music has gained international attention as he attended an international gig on the African continent

Black Coffee took notice of the young talent when his international performance got some attention on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After giving South Africa hits such as Vula Molomo and Possible, Musa Keys' music has gotten DJ Black Coffee's attention.

The young talent's discography has taken him beyond the South African border, and now Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee has given him a nod of recognition.

Musa Keys performed in Tanzania and was honoured to get a shout out from DJ Black Coffee. Image: Instagram/@musakeys/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

Source: UGC

Musa Keys gets shoutout from Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee

According to ZAlebs, Musa Keys performed in Tanzania, and his performance attracted a crowd that participated.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Black Coffee caught wind of Musa Keys' performance and took to his Twitter to compliment the artist.

Black Coffee's compliment must not be taken lightly as he is an internationally acclaimed house DJ. Briefly News reported that the Grammy-winning DJ won Best Dance Electronic Album in 2022 and is a staple at Coachella and other international music festivals.

Musa Keys recognises DJ Black Coffee's influence as he responded to the shout out with gratitude.

Black Coffee continued to encourage Musa Keys, saying he should continue what he has been doing. The legendary DJ referenced the young talent's pinned tweet, which expresses his faith in God.

Musa Keys' supporters are excited about Black Coffee's shout out

Fans loved the interaction after peeps circulated the video in awe of Musa keys. The shout out from Black Coffee means more recognition.

@rare_in_sa agreed, saying:

"It's approved from a GOAT."

@Khazamula_Sir added:

"Only the elders can tell the talent of the young, Musa Keys."

@YSompondo agreed with DJ Black Coffee, commenting:

"The guy is really talented,"

Some fans are already keen on a collaboration between DJ Black Coffee and Musa Keys.

@NandoGigaba commented"

"Now y’all gotta link up and expand your brand, probably borrow your vocals to one of his tracks. Musa Keys to the world."

@PreshazPearl tweeted

"You are truly talented, one day I hope u make music with Black Coffee."

Musa Keys opens up about gaining confidence after years of feeling inadequate

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Keys has opened up about gaining confidence after years of lacking the confidence to sing in front of people.

The Amapiano producer used to play the piano in church during his younger days but wasn't as confident when it came to singing for an audience.

Source: Briefly News