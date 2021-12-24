Musa Keys Opens Up About Gaining Confidence After Years of Feeling Inadequate

Musa Keys has opened up about gaining confidence after years of feeling inadequate when he was still younger

The Amapiano vocalist revealed that he used to play piano in church but was never confident to sing in the church choir

The music producer shared that he now makes sure that his drip and charm are on point whenever he's booked to perform on stage

Musa Keys has opened up about gaining confidence after years of lacking confidence to sing in front of people. The Amapiano producer used to play piano in church during his younger days but wasn't as confidence when it came to singing for an audience,

Amapiano vocalist Musa Keys has opened up about gaining confidence. Image: @musakeys

Source: Instagram

Musa is now one of the biggest yanos vocalists and his songs are on high rotation on TV and radio. He also has a large following on social media.

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, the Wena singer shared that he used to ask singers in his church band where they got the confidence to sing live in front of a crowd.

He told the publication that he can now do anything. Musa Keys said he now makes sure that his drip, charm and confidence are on a hundred whenever he hits the stage. The star added that his music is influenced by international singers as well as people like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

