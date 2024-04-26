The author and journalist Melinda Ferguson has claimed that Anele Tembe didn't fall

During a sit-down interview with the Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, Melinda said a terrible mistake had happened

Many netizens weighed in on Melinda's claim, with others calling her out and dragging her to hell and back

The controversial author and journalist Melinda Ferguson likes stirring up drama ever since the release of her new book about the late AKA and Anele Tembe's tragic love story.

Melinda claims Anele Tembe didn't jump

The author of the AKA and Anele Tembe's book When Love Kills has made headlines once again on social media after she revealed a list of the people she suspected were involved in the slain rapper's murder.

Recently, during a sit-down interview with the co-host of Podcast and Chill Sol Phenduka, Ferguson claimed boldly that Tembe didn't fall, but a terrible mistake had happened at that time.

The clip of the interview was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and wrote:

"Journalist Melinda Ferguson – 'Anele Tembe didn’t jump, a terrible mistake happened.' Popular journalist Melinda Ferguson opens up about Anele Tembe’s death in a sit-down interview with Sol Phenduka.

"The Podcast and Chill cohost question Melinda on why she said AKA’s girlfriend didn’t commit suicide by jumping from the 10th storey of the hotel she lodged with the late rapper. The journalist said she was told from a solid source that Anele didn’t jump that day but a terrible mistake happened which led to her fall.

"She further talked about how the late lovers had fought at the club before they went to the hotel, which led to the terrible mistake."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Melinda's claim

Many netizens reacted to the controversial Melinda's claim. See some of the comments below:

@sthedoingthings said:

"The family knows exactly what happened, they wouldn't kill him if it was a suicide."

@XUFFLER wrote:

"She’s basically saying AKA threw her to the ground."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni responded:

"Ehh! I wonder who her solid source is."

@MalumeRichie replied:

"Unfortunately we will never know the truth."

@savenoho commented:

"This is crazy."

@MaqokoLwando mentioned:

"This woman's timing is bad both of the deceased case's haven't been solved she's out dishing out such information."

Moses Tembe addresses Anele's tragic death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moses Tembe speaking on his late daughter, Anele's tragic death.

During an interview, the Durban businessman said he refused to believe that his daughter had taken her life.

