The popular Barcadi dancer and singer Jelly Babie recently received a book that'll help with her temper

A picture of the star getting the book from two gentlemen was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens and followers reacted to the star being given a book for her to read though she dropped out of school

Barcardi dancer and singer Jelly Babie gets a book to read. Image: @jellybabie_official

The South African Barcadi dancer and singer Karabo "Jelly Babie" Khukhu has been the talk of the town ever since her incident with the cashier Martha from Big Save store, where she hurled insults at the lady.

Jelly Babie receives book to help with her temper

The TikTok influencer and dancer Jelly Babie made headlines once again after she apologised to the cashier for hurling insults at her and also following the loss of her 500K followers.

Recently, the star was gifted a book which is meant to help her with her temper. The picture of Karabo and the gentlemen who were giving her the book was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"They donated an emotional intelligence book to Jelly Babie, so the she can learn about temper."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jelly Babie getting a book

Many social media users reacted to the Barcardi dancer and singer Jelly Babie getting a book. See some of the comments below:

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"I know, she ain’t reading all that!"

@Asa_Sigoxo responded:

"She won’t read it."

@cozmino_ replied:

"Donating a book to a dropout is insane."

@AMG_Owner wrote:

"She doesn't look like the type that reads."

@General_Sport7 commented:

"She needs it most, but she learned her lesson on that Big Save saga."

@officialcollinc mentioned:

"She dropped outta school for a reason."

@that_x_oh_ shared:

"I would be so offended if I was her."

Jelly Babie kisses 500K followers goodbye

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Bacardi singer and dancer Jelly Babie recently lost 500K followers on her TikTok account.

This was after the incident of her insulting a cashier at a certain store not so long ago. Many netizens responded by saying that she had damaged her brand by insulting the cashier.

