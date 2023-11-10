Musa Keys was traumatized by his Durban fans who grabbed his hipster pants mid-performance

The muso was attempting to dance when the crowd started pulling on his pants, restricting his movements on stage

An X blogger brought back the pictures, and mzansi was left floored, and soon after, Musa Keys started trending

Amapiano singer Musa Keys was the centre of a meme storm when a video of his performance in Durban trended. What made people chuckle was when fans started pulling at his pants.

Musa Keys gets unexpected welcome from Durban fans

The Selema singer was traumatized by his Durban fans, who grabbed his hipster pants mid-performance. He wore green hipster pants with green and black sneakers, a black tee and a green jacket.

When he attempted to dance, the audience members took turns to pull on his pants. This, in turn, restricted his dance movements on stage.

An X blogger, @ChrisExcel, brought back the pictures, and mzansi was left floored, and soon after, Musa Keys started trending.

Mzansi pokes fun at Musa Keys

Netizens had a field day with Musa Keys, and they brought back the hilarious memes which gave the singer sleepless nights.

@MoagiMooi laughed:

"He must stop wearing a parachute to perform or whatever the dress is called."

@AkanimiltonM joked:

"They even made him a TikTok trend."

@Mpura_a said:

As long they make him trend, that's all."

@TheGyal_ said:

"Musa is a fashion icon though."

@Lumkagirl added:

"I'm not laughing yazi."

@peekaygang shared:

"These people deserve a bigger sentencing."

@sifisozwane mentioned:

"Durban is wild."

@SisaR1zn mentioned:

"These pants here in Durban are only worn by a certain group of people."

Musa Keys tussles with Ingrooves Record Label

In more Musa Keys news from Briefly News, Musa Keys won the case against Ingrooves after they accused him of breaching the contract in May 2022.

He was handed R700K after he signed a deal with them in April 2021.

The court ordered the record label to pay Musa Keys R463 050.30 and that Musa is obliged to comply with his obligations in terms of the exclusive distribution agreement.

