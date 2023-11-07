Amapiano DJ Musa Keys won the case against music distributor and record label Ingrooves after they accused him of breaching the contract in May 2022

The star was slapped with a bill over R700K after he signed a deal with them in April 2021

The court ordered the record label to pay Musa Keys R463 050.30 and that Musa is obliged to comply with his obligations in terms of the exclusive distribution agreement

Musa Keys won his case against music distributor and record label Ingrooves. Image: @musa.keys

Musa Keys finally won the case against music distributor and record label Ingrooves after being slapped with a massive bill in May 2022.

Musa Keys slapped with R700K bill by Ingrooves

Mzansi celebs have been in a court war with their record labels this year, and Musa Keys is one of them. The amapiano star was dragged to court after being slapped with an R700K bill by Ingrooves for allegedly breaching their contract agreement.

According to Sunday World, the Johannesburg High Court ordered Ingrooves to pay R463,050.30. This is after they have been in court after the music distributor shared that Musa Keys signed a deal with them in April 2021, and the DJ gave a notice to cancel the agreement in May 2022.

In court papers that were read by the publication, it is stated that Musa Keys's notice of cancellation was found to be invalid:

"Metadata in digital form contains details pertaining to sound recordings and/or cinematographic films, encompassing information like artist, author, and composer names, artist biographies, album titles, song names, and record company names.

“This encompasses album descriptions, song lyrics, pricing details for individual tracks and the entire album, concert information, music genre, and any additional elements necessary for Ingrooves respondent's digital distribution as specified in the distribution agreement.”

