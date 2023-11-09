Amapiano vocalist Musa Keys has released a new song titled Izinyembezi after a year of no music

A video introducing the new EP was posted on Instagram with details of his upcoming album, Becoming Him

Musa has been trending on socials since he teased the new project, with people eagerly anticipating his new craft

Musa Keys has released his first EP, 'Izinyembezi', from the upcoming 'Becoming Him' album. Images: @SthembiD, @ChrisExcel102.@TheGyal_.

Amapiano singing sensation Musa Keys has broken his melodic silence following a year of not releasing music. He has dropped a single to tease an upcoming album.

Musa Keys announces Izinyembezi from Becoming Him album

The singer explained his new Becoming Him album with an Instagram video and captioned the post:

"Attention! Class In Session, Principal Wants to say sumnAfter 2+ years of not dropping music of my own, I spent some time learning and reimagining my life, working on a sonic style that’ll forever keep me different and still make me HIM.

I’m happy to announce my EP titled BECOMING HIM! Single “IZINYEMBEZI” Dropping Midnight."

Take a look at Musa's album video below:

Social media buzzes over Musa Keys' upcoming album

His fans were happy to see the international star announce his return as he prepares for the Detty December festival to celebrate his homecoming. He has been trending since the announcement, and these are some of the comments:

ChrisExcel102 cautioned the nation:

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but Musa Keys is dropping on Friday! Don’t get pregnant kusezobamnandi."

soss2fye affirmed:

"Bro is who he thinks he is."

theliamhewit certified:

"This album is what the world has been waiting for."

_thabisom said:

"Musa you make so proud man."

boity predicted:

"It’s gonna be INSANE!!!"

unarams commented:

"Super proud of you my dawg!!! Let’s gooo!!!"

SouthAfric2024 announced:

"Ziyakhala ke manje, Limpopo Michael Jackson is back."

