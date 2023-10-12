Controversy-smeared singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is releasing new music

The singer announced on Instagram that her single Emagemeni Amathathu will drop on Friday

In a statement sent to Briefly News, the singer explained the reason behind taking on Maskandi music

Zandie Khumalo gets candid about her upcoming track, 'Emagameni Amathathu'. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Amid the Senzo Meyiwa trial and social media backlash. Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has successfully finished a song, Emagameni Amathathu, set to drop on Friday, 13 October.

Zandie Khumalo takes on Maskandi music with Emagameni Amathathu

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the singer said she didn't fall under a specific genre and was compelled to tap into traditional music as there is a shortage of female artists in the aggressively growing Maskandi music:

"After my hit single 'Ngijabule Kabi (Ex Yami)' there hasn't been any big song by a female artist in the Maskandi genre so this maskandi comeback is very important to me and the women at large, Zandie said.

"With this single which is fused with Gospel, I wanna encourage other female artists out there to come to the front and help push the genre forward."

Zandie Khumalo' releases teaser for Emagameni Amathathu, fans approve

She took to her Instagram to release a teaser of the upcoming Maskandi meets Gospel track on Instagram. Check out the video below:

Her followers could not wait long enough for the release date and were already banging to just the song's teaser. These were some of their comments:

@sbunoah approved:

"Heard the snippet!!! Iyahamba MaKhumalo."

@nomzamo_gumede was growing impatient:

"Dadewethu, I can’t wait."

@winniezandile praised:

"Khuphuka, congratulations love continue doing what you love."

@mulenga.lena said:

"Lovely though I don't understand the language."

@1982thandiwe praised her work:

"Khuphuka lapho maGumede."

@mlangenithabisilesandra was swooning:

"Seeing this after watching Kelly's video esestudio with Aubrey Qwana just melts my heart, sanithandi ke boMakhumalo."

@entlentombs commented:

"I love you and your sister so much. Your music uyangibusisa. May God continue to use you to bless us."

Zandie Khumalo refutes claims about R22M Netflix documentary

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Zandie poured water on allegations that she and her sister Kelly have accepted a R22 million deal from Netflix.

The report claimed the streaming service would pay them for detailing the event at their Vosloorus home the night Bafana Bafana goalie Senzo Meyiwa died.

