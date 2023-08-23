Zandie Khumalo is on a roll as she defends her family against Adv Mshololo and social media bullies

The songstress took to her Instagram account to reveal that she is not afraid of anyone and will not back down from a challenge

Zandie also taunted those asking her to stop, saying that she would fight fire with fire

Zandie Khumalo strikes back at Adv Mshololo and defends her family, saying she will go to lengths to protect them.

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo has found herself in the spotlight and it's not because of her music. The singer is adding more fire to the Adv Mshololo issue as she stands united with her family. Zandie revealed that she won't let Mosholo or online bullies stop her from speaking her truth.

Zandie strikes back at Mosholo

In a recent Instagram post, Zandie penned a lengthy caption responding to the backlash regarding her back and forth with Adv Mshololo.

It seemed as though Zandie was apologizing for her recent behaviour but that wasn't the case. The post was accompanied by a photo of the singer seated and showing her fearlessness, backing her claims of not being scared of anyone.

"I want you guys to know is that I will go to any length to protect my family and the people I love."

Zandie mocks Mshololo with her new dog

Zandie recently bought a dog and named it Mlosholo. The name alluded to the pet being named after Adv Mshololo amid the ladies' beef.

Following Zandie's recent stint, the advocate gave a candid response to the singer's behaviour.

"I will not stoop down to her level...This is why I asked whether she has matric, I noticed this."

Zandie shared an Instagram post where she clapped back at the backlash of her pet's name:

"Why are you all mad? That one can also go buy a dog and give it a name mos."

Zandie stands by her sister

In a previous report, Briefly News showed that the Khumalo sisters stood in solidarity amid the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Kelly Khumalo was recently blackballed by the entertainment industry for her possible involvement in the case and has been removed from several shows.

Somizi Mhlongo proved his loyalty by booking the Asine singer for his upcoming Shades of Pink concert and has not backed down from the decision.

