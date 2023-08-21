Kelly Khumalo has announced that her one-woman show that was pencilled for Saturday 26 August has been postponed

The controversial singer shared a poster of the cancelled show on her Instagram page and told fans to look out for the new date

The news comes a free days after the star was dropped by two festivals that had booked her amid the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Kelly Khumalo has revealed that her much-awaited one-woman show has been moved to a later date. The singer shared the news on her social media pages a few days after being dropped by two festivals.

Kelly Khumalo has postponed her much-awaited 'Gospel Explosion' show.

Kelly Khumalo postpones one-woman show

Fans of the Bazokhuluma singer have been told that her highly-awaited one-woman show dubbed The Kelly Khumalo Gospel Explosion has been postponed.

The singer took to her Instagram page to reveal that the show which was pencilled for 26 August at State Theatre in Pretoria will not be taking place this weekend. She shared a picture of the show's poster with the word "Postponed" printed across it.

Kelly did not reveal many details, except that a new date will be announced soon. She wrote:

"New date will be announced soon. "

Kelly Khumalo's fans react to star's post

Kelly Khumalo's fans said they were gutted that the show will not be taking place after waiting for so long. Those who had not bought the tickets said they are looking forward to the new date.

@jules.makh said:

"Ohh no, I was prepared and ready for this one."

@msawenkosidumisani wrote:

"I'm sure u bsy ufuna ibe ibe yilento oyifunayo"

@houseofcairo1 added:

"Kelly where do purchase the tickets."

@kenny_kd_dingalo wrote:

"@kellykhumaloza thank you for the heads up shlobo. I was so looking forward to this one. But ke forward we go!"

@kaymore980 commented:

"As ready as I washaibo Makhi"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo has remained unfazed by the noise surrounding her name amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The singer has continued to live her normal life despite calls to cancel her until Senzo's killers are behind bars.

One thing about Kelly Khumalo, she keeps making bangers despite what her haters say. The singer who made headlines last week after being pulled out from several gigs has revealed that she is working on a new track with the Jaziel Brothers.

