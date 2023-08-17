Controversial music producer wants Kelly Khumalo to be charged for cleaning up a crime scene

He was talking on the EB The Kid podcast about why the singer needs to be jailed

Senzo Meyiwa's assassination remains a mystery nearly nine years later

NOTA Baloyi said Kelly Khumalo should be arrested for cleaning up her mother's home after Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead.

Outspoken producer NOTA Baloyi has ruffled some feathers again by providing fresh insight into the Senzo Meyiwa murder mystery.

NOTA Baloyi speaks on EB The Kid

He told EB in a clip taken from his interview by @ThisIsColbert that the entire scenario doesn't make sense, especially with Senzo Meyiwa's BMW X6 being parked in a fenceless yard.

Furthermore, he doesn't understand why Kelly is still free, even after she confessed that the crime scene was cleaned up to avoid being questioned for having a party on that fatal night:

"Why is Kelly Khumalo not behind bars for admitting to defeating the ends of justice? NOTA asks. Again, who pulled the trigger of a revolver that killed Senzo Meyiwa 9 years ago?"

Here is the clip:

Tweeps agree with NOTA's views on Senzo's death

Twitter users responded in agreement to the controversial commentator with these statements:

@Magasela07 put it plainly:

"Whoever cleaned the house did so to defeat the ends of justice. Nothing more, nothing less."

@Jroxderealest was convinced:

"No lie detected here."

@CiskeianMilk applauded:

"He speaks the truth lomfo."

@mas35494842 commented:

"He makes sense."

@MkhondoUbisi said:

"100% true."

Witness claims Kelly's house was cleaned up

In a related Briefly News story, a witness at the Senzo Meyiwa trial presided by the judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, that the Khumalo residence was cleaned up on the night Kelly's baby daddy and Orlando Pirates goalie was gunned down.

Forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia confirmed with the court that the crime scene was tampered with when he arrived on the night of 26 October 2014.

In a statement read by defence advocate Zandile Mshololo that the seventh person listed in the suspect list Maggie Phiri said she cleaned up because other suspects did not want the police to know that they were drinking in the house.

