Kelly Khumalo's police officer uncle Themba Khumalo who was reportedly called to guard the singer's Vosloorus house after Senzo Meyiwa's murder set to testify in court

Themba Khumalo was reportedly the one who opened for Vosloorus police officer Sergeant Timothy Mathebula when he arrived at the scene

Mathebula added that when he arrived at the scene with another police officer and two students, Khumalo said he didn't have much information about what happened

The ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will take a different turn as the state is really to call Kelly Khumalo's uncle Themba Khumalo to testify in court.

Kelly Khumalo’s uncle Themba Khumalo will allegedly testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza and Getty Images

Kelly Khumalo's uncle Themba Khumalo to testify in court

According to IOL, Sergeant Timothy Mathebula who was one of the first responders to arrive at the crime scene after Senzo Meyiwa's shooting in 2014 said they found Kelly Khumalo's uncle Themba Khumalo at the scene.

Khumalo who is a police officer was allegedly called to guard the house when Kelly Khumalo and the others rushed Senzo Meyiwa to the hospital after being shot in the alleged botched robbery.

Mathebula told state Advocate George Baloyi that Themba Khumalo was the one who opened for them when they arrived at the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus.

State witness narrates Khumalo's involvement at the crime scene

Speaking during a recent court hearing, Sergeant Timothy Mathebula said they found Themba Khumalo when they responded to the call about the shooting. He said Khumalo opened for them and they entered through the kitchen door.

Themba Khumalo allegedly said he did not have much information and those who knew what really happened had gone to the hospital with Senzo Meyiwa.

"We asked what happened, and he said the people with information had gone to the hospital; they all left. What he knows is that Senzo Meyiwa was shot."

Mathebula added that they left Kelly's uncle at the house and followed those who had rushed to the hospital where they found Kelly Khumalo and spoke to the nurses who were attending to the late soccer star.

