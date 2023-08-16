Wiseman Mncube has been praised by his followers after he recently visited Mandoza's final resting place

The talented actor is playing the late legendary Kwaito star in the biopic Nkalakatha: Life of Mandoza which recently premiered

The star also gave a shoutout to Mandoza's widow and two sons for showing him love and support as he plays their father

Wiseman Mcube recently shared a picture while visiting Mandoza's grave. The actor is portraying Mandoza in the popular biopic titled Nkalakatha: Life of Mandoza.

Wiseman Mncube shared pictures while visiting Mandoza's grave. Image: @wiseman_mcube and Getty Images

Wiseman Mncube shares picture while visiting Mandoza's grave

South African star Wiseman Mncube has shown how much he respects Mandoza by visiting his final resting place. The actor has been bonding with the Tshabalala family after playing the late Kwaito legend in the biopic Nkalakatha: Life of Mandoza.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Wiseman shared a picture of himself visiting the Gobela hitmaker's final resting place.

The star's fans and followers lauded him for taking the time out of his busy schedule to show respect to the icon. Many who believe that we can still communicate with the dead asked the Shaka iLembe actor to pass their greetings to the late icon.

Wiseman Mncube gushes over Mandoza's sons

In another post, Wiseman said he was grateful that the Tshabalala family embraced him as he portrays Mandoza. He shared another picture with the late star's sons and lauded them for their love, support and respect. He wrote:

"One of my best moments with these two gentle souls Mandozas first and second born sons Tumelo and Tokollo Tshabalala. The way they appreciate and honour the way I carried their father’s story it’s humbling. From the first day I met them till today they never called me by my name or any other name but THAYIMA which means dad. That alone means soooo much to me because it means they really saw their dad in me."

