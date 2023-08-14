AmaKhosi's number one Itumeleng Khune and Lehlohonolo Majoro did each other's hair in a cute video

The two prolific players groomed each other and took time out to bond over their barber skills

Netizens lightly roasted Khune and also applauded their friendship

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Itumeleng Khune and Lehlohonolo Majoro cut each other's hair. Image: @majoro45

Source: TikTok

Soccer players Itu Khune and Lehlohonolo Majoro served beautiful friendship goals when they cut each other's hair.

The two longtime friends took time out of their busy soccer-filled days to score haircuts for one another.

Majoro and Khune cut each other's hairs

In a video posted on TikTok by the former Amazulu striker Majoro, he and the AmaKhosi skipper Khune are trimming each other's hair and helping one another spruce up each other's hairstyles.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Majoro starts by artfully trimming Khune, who is enjoying the haircut. Majoro works his magic on Khune's head just as he works his magic on the soccer field.

The Kaizer Chiefs' captain then steps in and works on Majoro's head. He skilfully cuts and dribbles the hair with the clipper, saving Majoro's haircut from a sure disaster. Majoro points out this was the first time they groomed themselves as they got tips from their barber.

Majoro recently jumped ship from Amazulu after a performance which saw him score only one goal in a season. He joined Usuthu ahead of the 2019/20 season from Wits. This was the same team that Majoro kicked off his football career before signing on for Kaizer Chiefs.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi lightly trolls Khune's haircutting skills

Netizens joked at Khune's barber skills and lightly trolled him while appreciating the two players' friendship.

Obiie.king said:

"I would never allow my friend to cut my hair."

Tumihutton remarked:

"The way Khune holds that machine is a no-no."

Rsefalafala had praise.

"Yes, captain, my captain. With those mistakes, there is no better way of getting yourself ready for your first game than to deal with your looks."

Ngcengi commented:

"Great initiative, gents."

Mocamaurice chipped in:

"Friends forever. I love you guys."

Khune's workout regimen impresses his fans

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune impressed his fans when he shared an intense workout in his personal gym.

The Chiefs goalkeeper was preparing for the season ahead in a video where he trained his upper body, arms and lower body.

Netizens thanked his regimen and begged him not to leave the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News