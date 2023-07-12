The sight of Itumeleng Khune hard at work preparing for the upcoming season galvanized his fans on his social media page

The former Bafana Bafana skipper gave them a glimpse into a day in his training sessions

Many fans were convinced he still has it. One even pleaded with him not to retire

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Itumeleng Khune shared how ready he is for his final season at Chiefs. Image: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's intense training regimen saw fans raring to see one of Mzansi's top goalkeepers' performance for his final season.

The former Mzansi skipper shared an Instagram post where he was sweating and pouring his energy into a powerful training session that had fans begging him not to retire.

Kaizer Chiefs Keeper shares post of the personal training session

Khune's training post showed how he went hard in his gym, where he cycled, skipped, jacked, and spot-jogged on a trampoline using a heavy ball.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Itumeleng Khune's dedication to his fitness showed fans that the Kaizer Chiefs skipper is ready to give the next season his all.

IKhune signed a one-year contract with Amakhosi in what is believed to be his final season at the club.

Khune had an illustrious 20-year career, resulting in him being the longest-serving player and captain for Chiefs, setting a record for the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

To view his impressive training regime, click on this link.

Itumeleng Khune went hard for his training session. Image: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Fans beg Khune not to retire on training post

Fans were excited to see that their favourite goalkeeper still keeps in shape.

Klaastephobic waxed lyrical about his undying spirit.

"Your contribution towards young goalkeepers will never be forgotten. Many current goalkeepers are where they are and perform the way they do because of the benchmark you set."

Thamingubeni3 said that Itu Khune is representing Amakhosi well.

"Great work, Itu. Your hard work throughout the years has paid off."

Layani_m commented that he admires Khune's commitment.

"The fact that you have a gym studio in your house says a lot about you."

Dauphumudzo called his training preparation for one last dance on the field.

"Goalkeeper of the season loading."

Cyachecker3 asked him to keep playing.

"Please don't retire at the end of this season, bro. You haven't reached 40 years yet."

Itumeleng Khune helps his wife cook

In a recent article, Briefly News wrote that Itumeleng Khune greatly supported his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, as she cooked pap by assisting her.

The former Bafana Bafana helped her by pouring mielie meal into the pot his wife was stirring. Netizens applauded him for being a helpful husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News