Itumeleng Khune and wifey Sphelele Makhunga had fans gushing over their dedication in the gym

Posting a gym selfie on Instagram, Itu showed how he and Sphe have been working out

Mzansi let the couple know that their moves are inspiring and their love electrifying

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Itumeleng Khune and wifey Sphelele Makhunga never fail to serve couple goals. This time it was a couples' gym session where they showed Mzansi that partners who go to the gym together thrive.

Itu Khune and Sphelele are one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples because their love is inspiring. Image: Instagram / Itu Khune

Source: Instagram

Some couples struggle to spend a few moments together and don't know how couples like Itu and Sphe do everything together – it is inspiring.

Itumeleng Khune shares gym selfie with beautiful wifey Sphelele Makhunga

Taking to Instagram, Itu dropped a fire picture showing him and his gorgeous wifey working on their fitness in the gym. These two are inspirations to all, even the singletons.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look:

Mzansi swoons over the lit couple and their dedication in the gym

Fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages letting Itu and Sphe know their love inspires them. Their dedication to one another and everything they do makes them one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples.

Read some of the comments:

@blondiemavie said:

“Keep on doing it, baby. Eve was created for Adam as his support system. Be emotionally and physically involved in your partner s dreams.”

@edmilson_dove said:

“Haiiiiiiiiii.”

@wandileitumelengntelwa said:

“Role model yaka ❤️”

@paulosmphuthi said:

“Let your actions make noise. Together you can ❤️”

@tetelostylow said:

“My motivational guy ✌️”

Itumeleng Khune wishes wifey Sphelele Makhunga happy birthday in romantic Instagram post

In related news, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune never misses a moment to boast about his beautiful wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, especially not on her birthday.

Birthdays are special days. However, it should not be the only time your spouse fusses about you. Itu is the prime example of this, so this birthday post did not go unseen.

Khune took to Instagram with a few pictures of him and his wifey. In a few simple words, he made it clear that Sphe is the only woman for him and that she has his whole heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News