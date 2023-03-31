DJ Thuli Phongolo announced on her Instagram page that she finally purchased a luxurious home

The former Generations: The Legacy actress posted the house's snap and drew attention from well-known celebrities such as Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, Ntando Duma, and others

Bonang congratulated Phongolo and expressed her joy at seeing the DJ accomplish great things in life

DJ Thulisile Phongolo recently flaunted her new lavish house on Instagram.

Thuli Phongolo shared a snap of her new home that had Bonang Mtheba praising her. Image: @thuliphongolo and @bonang_m

According to the pictures, she lived up to her financial decision of not paying attention to price when purchasing items. As that financial mindset earned her harsh drags online, Thuli revealed in her caption that she struggles to show off her accomplishments but found courage after purchasing her lux home.

"My new home. I hold back a lot when it comes to celebrating and truly showing gratitude for my wins because I wonder in my head a lot. But there it is, once an idea, now my reality. Thank you GOD, my ancestors and my loved for all the support and encouragement I needed to take this step. Ngiyabonga! "

Bonang Matheba and Mzansi congratulate Thuli Phongolo after purchasing a lux home

Bonang, who owns a lush crib with a large patio that leads to a swimming pool, was summoned by Thuli's post. The lover of class and opulence took to the comments section to rave about Thuli's house, writing:

"Congratulations Thuli!! ❤️ So happy for you gorgeous!!"

Other Mzansi celebs also congratulated Phongolo.

@pearlmodiadie said:

"It’s gorgeous Thuli, you’ve done well! Congratulations sis ❤️"

@boity shared:

"Congratulations mama!!! This is amazing!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

@ladydu_sa posted:

"Congratulations babe. May the good Lord keep blessing you."

@ilovekhanya replied:

"Absolutely gorgeous, well done!"

@oscarmbo commented:

"Well done buddy "

@dumantando wrote:

"Congratulations, Thuli, it’s so gorgeous!!!"

@bridgetmasinga added:

"Congratulations, Thuli here’s to many moments of celebration in your fabulous home "

Khanya Mkangisa buys R2 million car after purchasing a house

Khanya Mkangisa is another Mzansi celebrity who has reaped the benefits of hard work in showbiz. According to ZAlebs, for her 35th birthday on March 13, The Queen star purchased a brand new Range Rover.

The news publication added that Mkangisa purchased the R2 million car after gifting herself a luxury house with a balcony for her 34th birthday in 2022.

Terry Pheto 'Lotto' house finally sold for R3.9 million, Mzansi sceptical about buyer: "Used the looted money"

In other news, Briefly News reported that Terry Pheto's lux mansion in Bryanston, Johannesburg, has finally been sold. The Tsotsi actress allegedly built the house with the funds linked to the siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant.

An independent news and trends reporter took to Twitter to report that an unnamed businessman bought the lux mansion. The reporter revealed that the Johannesburg businessman purchased the house for R3.9 million.

Social media users took to the microblogging app to share that they also want the unnamed businessman who bought the house built by Terry Pheto to be investigated by the Special Investigations Unit.

