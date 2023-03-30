Terry Pheto's house, bought with money siphoned from the National Lottery Commission (NLC), has been sold for a whopping R3.9 million

The Tsotsi actress used the funds she illegally received from the NLC to buy herself land in Bryanston and built the multi-million rand mansion from the underground up

Concerned South Africans are sceptical about the unnamed businessman who bought the house and accused him of being corrupt

Terry Pheto's lux mansion in Bryanston, Johannesburg, has finally been sold. The Tsotsi actress allegedly built the house with the funds linked to the siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant.

Terry Pheto's "Lotto" house in Bryanston has been sold for R3.9 million. Image: @terrypheto

Unnamed Johannesburg businessman buys Terry Pheto's 'Lotto' house

An independent news and trends reporter took to Twitter to report that an unnamed businessman bought the lux mansion. The reporter with the handle @thetruthpanther revealed that the Johannesburg businessman purchased the house for R3.9 million. @thetruthpanther captioned his post:

"Tsotsi actress, Terry Pheto's magnificent house which was purchased with fraudulently benefited lottery funds, was finally sold to an unnamed Johannesburg businessman for R3.9 million."

Mzansi wants the unnamed businessman who bought Terry Pheto's house to be investigated

Social media users took to the microblogging app to share that they also want the unnamed businessman who bought the house built by Terry Pheto to be investigated by the Special Investigations Unit.

They accused the man of being corrupt, even though his identity was not revealed.

@Krispowerpoint said:

"A loss of R5m - R3.9m = R1,1m. You, the taxpayer took a loss. You, her fan who is a taxpayer paid for all that property and still took a loss."

@RealMrUgly wrote:

"Investigate that businessman too."

@Geeza_Thabs commented:

"Corruption, The Presidency cancels it being auctioned, and all of a sudden an unknown businessman bought it."

@XhamelaOmhle said:

"And the unnamed Johannesburg businessman can just hand it back to her."

@TebogoT17 wrote:

"That unnamed Joburg businessman probably used the looted money also."

@LookmaaninSa added:

"So just sold and that's it, no law to pursue her to hold her accountable?"

SIU confirms auctioning of Terry Pheto's lux 'Lotto' home

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that Terry Pheto's lux home in Bryanston would be auctioned on Thursday, 2 March.

The Tsotsi star reportedly built the house with the funds linked to the siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant.

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to reports of the house being auctioned by the SIU.

