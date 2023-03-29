Ipeleng has made it to the Big Brother Titans finale after bagging another intense Head of House challenge

Ipeleng will not be nominated for eviction for the rest of the season and she stands a good chance of walking away with the prize money

Ipeleng's excited supporters took to the reality show's official page and applauded her for her competitiveness

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Ipeleng has made it to the Big Brother Titans finale. The reality TV star was rewarded with a slot in the finale after bagging yet another Head of House (HoH) challenge.

Ipeleng has made it to the ‘BB Titans’ finale. Image: @bigbro_africa

Source: Instagram

No nominations for evictions in Big Brother Titans this week

ZAlebs reports that there will be no nominations for evictions in the show this week. The publication reports that Ipeleng will not be nominated for eviction for the rest of the season after winning the HoH task.

Biggie announced that all housemates had been unpaired as they were preparing for this week's HoH challenge. The stakes are now even higher as it was now every man for himself in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Big Brother Titans viewers congratulate Ipeleng

Taking to the Big Brother Titans' official Instagram page, many praised Ipeleng for her competitiveness.

fyfi15 wrote:

"Congratulations @ipeleng_selepe for winning the last HOH. you are definitely the most competitive female in that house."

simonthedon_ commented:

"#Ipeleng is just lucky to continue staying in that House but until now I see the money goes to #Khosi if not #Ebubu."

6954_winnie said:

"Guys vote Ipeleng to the top."

buchisimple214 wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS IPELENG, the ultimate veto power holder, the multi-times HOH of this season. IPELENG, the CEO HERSELF. IPELENG FOR THE MONEY."

stick_a added:

"Ipeleng is one lucky girl."

Themba Broly roasted by Mpho Wabadimo's fans

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Themba Broly was roasted by Mpho Wabadimo's fuming supporters. The reality TV star was shaded after he invited Mzansi to his meet and greet.

Taking to Instagram, the Big Brother Mzansi second runner-up invited his followers to a meet and greet not knowing that Mpho Wabadimo's stans were also camping on his timeline. They are angry that Themba broke up with their fave.

Many accused him of dumping Mpho after spending all the money she won on Big Brother Mzansi. Mpho bagged R2 million when she won the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News